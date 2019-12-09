Today is another chance to save on the new iPad, PS4 Pro, Fitbit Versa 2, and more

We’re reluctant to legitimize “Green Monday” as a shopping holiday, but it’s nevertheless making a strong case for itself today with some stellar deals. Some are repeat hits from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while others are totally new. What they have in common is that they’re for today only. Below, you’ll find sales on noise-canceling headphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. And you’ll find new deals added to this post all day long.
- Apple’s seventh-generation iPad with 32GB of storage is $249.99 at Target ($80 off of the original price, just $20 more than the best Black Friday deal we saw). The 128GB model is $329.99 at Target. (This matches the best price yet.)
- You can save 12 percent off of Alienware and Dell XPS computer products over at Dell with the offer code 12AWXPS used at checkout
- Nintendo Switch (the updated version with better battery life) is $299.99 at Best Buy and includes a $30 gift card with purchase.
- Google’s Pixel 4 phone is $699 at Amazon, and it includes a Google Wifi router at no extra cost
- Sony’s PS4 Pro gaming console is $299.99 ($100 off) at Newegg, and it includes Kingdom Hearts 3 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for free with purchase. There’s also a great deal happening at eBay, where you can get the PS4 Pro bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man for $279.99.
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart display is $59.99 at B&H Photo, Amazon, and Best Buy
- Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are $50 off for the first time. They’re currently $349 at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. They’re $349.99 at Best Buy.
- The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is $129.95 at Amazon. This is $70 off of its usual price, and it matches the Cyber Monday deal.
- Samsung’s 65-inch Q70R QLED 4K TV is $1,197.99 at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Amazon. If you buy any 2019 QLED TV model along with an Xbox One, you can get a $100 Visa gift card from Samsung. You can check out the terms at the link above.
- B&H Photo has the best deal on Xbox One X gaming consoles. Most are $150 off and include a free pair of Thrustmaster headphones with purchase. But on select bundles, you can get $200 off (starting at $299), including the Xbox One X NBA 2K19 bundle as well as a standalone console that doesn’t include any games — both of which include the free headset as well.
- The Moto G7 is $179.99 (usually $229.99) at B&H Photo
- Google Nest Mini smart speakers are available in a two-pack for $49 (currently $35 each) at Target
