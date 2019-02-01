Save $40 on the Ring Alarm home security kit, and get a free Echo Dot on Amazon

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

Ring’s five-piece alarm kit is $40 off of its usual price today on Amazon, and it comes with a free third-gen Amazon Echo Dot with purchase. Normally $199.99, this $159.99 kit is even more of a bargain now, given that it’s a fairly comprehensive solution for protecting your home in the case of break-ins, fires, and more.

Included in Verge editor Dan Seifert’s ranking of the best home security solutions that are simple to install, the Ring Alarm comes with a base station, keypad, a door or window sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender. You can purchase additional cameras and sensors to beef up what the Ring Alarm kit can normally do out of the box, with Ring cameras, a flood and freeze detector, a smoke and carbon monoxide monitor, and more being available for purchase separately.

What helped earn it a spot on the shortlist is its inexpensive monitoring plan: it’s $10 per month, including calls to the police or fire department in the case of an emergency, unlimited storage for any Ring cameras synced up with the base station, and it offers cellular backup in the case of a Wi-Fi outage.

The biggest gripe we had with the Ring Alarm when it was released was that it wasn’t compatible with Alexa voice commands. But recently, Amazon has added that functionality, which you’ll be able to try out with the free Echo Dot.