Ring Alarm kit is $40 off and comes with a free Echo Dot, and other good deals

Here’s what today has to offer

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

Ring’s home security alarm is down to $159 today ($40 off) and comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot. It’s a great option if you’re looking to outfit your living space with some smart security tech without parting with too much cash — many other systems start above $300.

The Ring Alarm kit includes a base station, a window sensor, and a motion sensor, and its Alexa support allows you to arm the system with your voice. You can add more sensors later, including Ring cameras. Additionally, a $10 monthly fee will automatically call the police or fire department depending on the emergency picked up by the kit’s sensors.

We’re on the lookout for the next great discount, but in the meantime, check a few of these deals that you should know about.

