Ring Alarm kit is $40 off and comes with a free Echo Dot, and other good deals

Ring’s home security alarm is down to $159 today ($40 off) and comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot. It’s a great option if you’re looking to outfit your living space with some smart security tech without parting with too much cash — many other systems start above $300.
The Ring Alarm kit includes a base station, a window sensor, and a motion sensor, and its Alexa support allows you to arm the system with your voice. You can add more sensors later, including Ring cameras. Additionally, a $10 monthly fee will automatically call the police or fire department depending on the emergency picked up by the kit’s sensors.
We’re on the lookout for the next great discount, but in the meantime, check a few of these deals that you should know about.
- The Sonos Beam is $50 off in celebration of Super Bowl 2019. You can find it at Amazon or Sonos for $349.99 (usually $399.99)
- If you live near a Walmart, you can pick up the Roku Premiere 4K before the game for $29.99 (usually $39.99)
- A four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers (with replaceable batteries) are $39.99 at Best Buy (usually $59.99)
- Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless in-ear headphones are $99.99 at Amazon (usually around $140)
- Bose SoundSport wired in-ear headphones (for iOS) are $49.95 at Bose’s eBay store (usually $99.99)
- Xbox One X with Fallout 76 is $449.99 at Best Buy (usually $499.99, and comes with a free $76 gift card)
- Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse lets you drag and drop files between multiple computers at once with its Flow software. It’s $48.90 instead of its usual $79.99 price at Amazon.
- Resident Evil 2 for PC (digital copy) is $45 at Fanatical (usually $59.99)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition for PC (digital copy) is $52.49 at Fanatical (usually $69.99)
