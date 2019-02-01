Roku TV wireless speakers are $50 off

The Roku TV wireless speakers are $150 directly from Roku, which is $50 less than they usually cost. These are a great option if you’re looking to improve your Roku TV’s sound performance without spending too much money. As Verge editor Chris Welch discovered during his review, these speakers are incredibly simple to set up, too. All you need to do is plug each one into its own power outlet, then follow some on-screen prompts. Your Roku TV’s built-in Wi-Fi will handle the rest.

This is the first time since Black Friday 2018 that the Roku TV wireless speakers have seen a major discount. If you’re interested in these speakers, you’ll have until February 3rd to take advantage of the deal. The main thing to keep in mind is that they’ll only work with Roku TVs, such as those made by brands like TCL, Hisense, Sharp, Insignia, and others. Strangely, they will not work with Roku’s popular streaming boxes and sticks.