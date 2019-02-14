Save some money on Amazon Echo devices, movies, and games at Target

Today is the final day to take advantage of Amazon’s discounted prices on Echo devices. You can get $50 off of the Echo Show and $30 off of the Echo or Echo Spot, and more. Several of these sale prices match the lowest that we’ve seen, and it might be some time until we see them this cheap again. A few of these models don’t ship until early March, but you’ll save some money if you’re cool with waiting a few weeks.

Target is continuing its ‘buy two, get one’ promotion on movies and video games for the rest of the week. Only select titles are included in the deal, though in the case of both games and movies, there are quite a few new releases to choose from. If you’re after video games, it’s a cheap way to get Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, and Resident Evil 2 for the price of two games. This promotion also loops in unreleased titles like Anthem, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and MLB: The Show 19.

AOC’s 25-inch G2590FX is already one of the most affordable gaming monitors to gain support of Nvidia G-Sync, and it’s even cheaper at Best Buy and Amazon. This monitor usually hangs around the $200 mark, so while not a huge deal, it now matches the lowest price that we’ve seen. If you upgraded your graphics card recently, and don’t want to spend a lot on a monitor, this is a good deal.