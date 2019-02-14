The Apple Watch Series 3 at $199 matches its best price yet

The Apple Watch Series 3 is $199 at Amazon (usually $279), matching the lowest price that we saw during the Black Friday shopping holiday. This price will get you the 38mm model with GPS. In terms of colors available, Amazon currently offers a white sports band with the Apple Watch in a silver aluminum casing, and the black sports band with the device in a space gray aluminum case. If you’re looking for the larger 42mm Apple Watch Series 3, Amazon has it available in the same color and material schemes for $229.

In terms of what the new Apple Watch Series 4 has over the Series 3 (if saving $200 on the previous iteration isn’t what you want), its display has rounded edges that push further out into the bezel, the EKG functionality is good for monitoring your cardio, and its S4 chip claims to be twice as fast as the processor found in the Series 3.