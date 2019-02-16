Here are the best Presidents’ Day 2019 deals

Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
In the US, Presidents’ Day is on Monday, February 18th. Banks will be closed as will some other stores and institutions, so check before you make the trek out if you have the day off. The biggest retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all on the clock, though, and we’re seeing some of the best deals of the year from them.
Some of the price cuts begin on Monday or even Tuesday in some cases, but there are a lot of sales that you can take advantage of right now. We’ll be updating this post when a deal you should know about goes live.
Phones and accessories
- Google is hosting a buy one, get one 50 percent off promo for its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. To get those savings, add two phones to your cart and check out.
- Apple’s iPhone X (256GB, refurbished) is $649 at eBay
- Monoprice’s braided Lightning cables come in red, white, and blue. If you add three to your cart, it’s just $12 with promo code RWB used at checkout.
- All leather iPhone cases (ranging from the iPhone 6 to current models like the iPhone XS and XR) and wallets from Nodus are 10 percent off for readers of The Verge. At checkout, use the offer code VERGE10 to save money on those accessories.
- Google Pixel Buds wireless in-ear headphones are $109 at Google Store (usually $159)
Tablets, PCs, and accessories
- The latest Apple iPad with 128GB of storage is $100 off at Amazon (usually $429.99, matches the lowest price we’ve seen)
- The previous generation of 10.5-inch iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-Fi) is $499.99 at Best Buy (usually $649.99
- AOC’s 25-inch G2590FX gaming monitor is $189.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (usually around $210). This is the cheapest monitor to get G-Sync support.
Gaming
- Most movies and video games are buy two, get one free at Target through Saturday
- The new Nintendo Switch bundle includes $35 of eShop credit for $299 at GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon
- Xbox One X bundle with Fallout 76 (robot white-colored console) is $399.99 at the Microsoft Store (usually $499.99)
- Sony’s PlayStation Pro is $374.99 at eBay (usually $399.99)
TVs and home theater
- 49-inch LG UK6090 4K HDR television is $349.99 at Dell (currently $329 at Best Buy, though Dell’s offer comes with a $100 Dell gift card)
- 55-inch Vizio P-series 4K HDR television is $699.99 at B&H Photo (usually $799.99)
- 65-inch Vizio P-series 4K HDR television is $999.99 at Best Buy (usually $1,199). Both Vizio models listed will receive AirPlay 2 support.
- Vizio’s Dolby Atmos home theater system with wireless soundbar is $349.99 at Costco and Sam’s Club (usually $499.99). This model is recommended if you want an affordable Atmos soundbar.
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is $229 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $279)
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 (38mm, GPS + Cellular) is $279 at Best Buy (usually $379)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) is $259 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $309)
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 (42mm, GPS + Cellular) is $309 at Best Buy (usually $409)
Misc.
- DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo (includes 3-axis gimbal, three batteries, carrying case, and more) is $850 at Massdrop (usually $999.99)
- Apple HomePod is $279.99 at Best Buy (usually $349.99)
- Tile Mate four-pack with replaceable batteries is $50 (usually $100)
