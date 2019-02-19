 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Most of Ring’s excellent smart home cameras are discounted for a limited time

If you’re okay with waiting, third-gen Echo Dots are $10 with purchase

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge
Ring has discounted several of its smart home and home security products. Whether you’re after a smart doorbell, a set of lights for your porch, or Ring’s new Pathlight to light your driveway or sidewalk, you can save some money for the next few days.

A few of the deals even include a third-gen Echo Dot for $10 more. A straight discount is a good enough deal to recommend, but adding in a smart speaker for $10 (usually $49.99) makes it even better. (However, the Echo Dot is backordered, so adding it to your bundle will result in shipping after March 13th.)

Ring Beams Photo: Ring

Ring has a few new products that will be released on March 6th, including its new Ring Floodlights, Spotlights, and Pathlights. If you place a preorder for a bundle, you’ll pay less than what they will cost once they’re released. None of these products loop in the $10 Echo Dot, but the discounted starter kits include the Ring Bridge device (usually $49) that makes all Ring products work nicely together in the companion app.

