Most of Ring’s excellent smart home cameras are discounted for a limited time

Ring has discounted several of its smart home and home security products. Whether you’re after a smart doorbell, a set of lights for your porch, or Ring’s new Pathlight to light your driveway or sidewalk, you can save some money for the next few days.
A few of the deals even include a third-gen Echo Dot for $10 more. A straight discount is a good enough deal to recommend, but adding in a smart speaker for $10 (usually $49.99) makes it even better. (However, the Echo Dot is backordered, so adding it to your bundle will result in shipping after March 13th.)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $169.99 (usually $199.99). Amazon will throw in a third-gen Echo Dot for an extra $10.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $199.99 (usually $249.99). You can add on a third-gen Echo Dot for $10.
- Ring Floodlight camera is $219 (usually $249). It’s also eligible for a $10 Echo Dot.
- The Ring Alarm Kit is still $40 off at $159 (usually $199). It comes with a free third-gen Echo Dot.
Ring has a few new products that will be released on March 6th, including its new Ring Floodlights, Spotlights, and Pathlights. If you place a preorder for a bundle, you’ll pay less than what they will cost once they’re released. None of these products loop in the $10 Echo Dot, but the discounted starter kits include the Ring Bridge device (usually $49) that makes all Ring products work nicely together in the companion app.
- Ring Spotlight starter kit with two lights and a Ring Bridge is $99.99 (will retail for $129.97 when it releases)
- Ring Pathlight starter kit with two lights and a Ring Bridge is $79.99 (will be $109.97 when it releases)
- Ring Floodlight (wired / battery-powered) starter kit includes a Ring Bridge starting at $69.99. (The wired version is $20 more, though both are $30 off of their respective retail prices ahead of launch.)
