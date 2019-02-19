TCL’s 4K Roku TV is cheaper than ever, and Amazon’s Fire TV devices are discounted

Most Presidents’ Day sales are over, but there are still plenty of noteworthy deals happening right now. TCL’s 65-inch 6-series 4K HDR Roku TV is cheaper than ever. Amazon has discounted several Ring smart home products, as well as all of its Fire TV set-top boxes. Oh, and it’s apparently Anime Month, so there are discounts on beloved anime series on Blu-ray and DVD. Here are a few of the best deals that we’ve seen thus far today.

TCL’s 6-series 4K HDR Roku TVs come highly recommended if you care about quality, but don’t want to spend over $1K. The 65-inch model is currently the cheapest that it’s ever been at Amazon. Usually costing around $1,000, it’s $829.99 right now. In early January, we saw it fall to $849, but if you’ve been waiting for it to drop a bit more, now is a good time to buy.

If 65 inches is too big for your home, the 55-inch model is $579.99, which is only $30 more than the cheapest price, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. You may find a cheaper price from time to time at Best Buy, but be warned that neither its 55-inch or 65-inch models include the voice remote that comes with the standard TV that Amazon sells.

Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks and set-top boxes are discounted for the next few days as well. Whether you’re looking for something that’s simple to plug and play, or are aiming to configure a more complex setup that can record shows with Amazon’s Fire TV Recast, Amazon’s catalog of devices is cheaper.

If you want to kit your home with smart doorbells and lights from Ring, you can do so for less until February 23rd. Most of its product catalog is $30 off, though if you really want to max out the savings, Amazon is offering the third-gen Echo Dot for an extra $10. This smart speaker recently returned to its original $49.99 price, so this is your chance to get it for cheap — just note that it’s still on backorder, so adding it onto your shipment will delay it until March 13th.

Loads of acclaimed anime series are available at Amazon for less than usual in celebration of Anime Month. The selection isn’t exhaustive, but there are a few notable classics:

Best Buy is offering a free Google Home Mini smart speaker when you purchase a multi-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers. It currently offers two bundles: one that’s a combo of Mate and Slim trackers, and one that’s just a four-pack of Mate trackers. For your reference, the Mate offers user-replaceable batteries, but the Slim will need to be trashed after the battery dies. If you want to keep them around after the batteries expire, the four-pack of Mate trackers is your best bet.