Discounted Xbox One consoles, Roku TV wireless speakers, and more are this week’s best deals

Super Bowl 2019 is tomorrow, so you still have time to get a sweet deal on a home theater upgrade if you’re able to pick up locally at Best Buy, Walmart, or Target.

If you’re already set for the Super Bowl proceedings, Valentine’s Day is coming up in just a few weeks, too. This weekend is the best time to buy gifts, especially if you think they’ll take several days to arrive. We’ve compiled this week’s best deals, along with a few exclusive offers that we think will make for a thoughtful gift. If you need more gift ideas for your valentine, we’ve got some right here.

Xbox One X and Xbox One S console bundles are at least $50 off (some bundles are cheaper than others) at a variety of retailers, including the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and others. The best value we’ve seen is the Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle that includes a $76 gift card at Best Buy.

Roku TV wireless speakers are $149.99 until February 3rd, matching what the pair sold for during Black Friday 2018. For Roku TV owners, these stand out for being super simple to set up since the television’s built-in Wi-Fi capability takes care of most of the installation. After a few minutes, you’ll be ready to watch movies or listen to music with better-sounding audio.

Toast is offering readers of The Verge a 25 percent discount on a handmade wood or leather phone case. You can opt for a standard pattern, or go custom with a design that’s special to you and your partner. Just use the offer code TOASTTHEVERGE25 at checkout through February 4th.

A four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers (with replaceable batteries) is $39.99 at Best Buy (usually $59.99). This might not seem like something you need, but they’re great to have when you lose what’s important to you, whether it’s your wallet, keys, or smartphone. They’re small enough to slip practically anywhere, and unlike the previous iteration, this model lets you replace the batteries instead of trashing them when they die.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 for PC is cheaper for readers of The Verge, but only for a little while longer. Instead of its usual $59.99 price, you can get it for $45 through Fanatical. If you want the deluxe edition, it’ll cost you $52.49 instead of $69.99. If you need a little encouragement to jump in, you should check out our review.