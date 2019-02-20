DJI’s excellent Mavic 2 Pro is $150 off for Verge readers

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is $150 off for readers of The Verge, thanks to an exclusive discount from Wellbots, an online smart tech retailer. Normally $1,499, this drone is now down to $1,349 for a limited time, which is the lowest price yet. Just add the offer code THEVERGEFLY at checkout to receive the discount.

Through the eyes of Vjeran Pavic, The Verge’s senior director of video who reviewed the Mavic 2 Pro, its Hasselblad camera “delivers great footage with accurate color.” Speaking more to the specific benefits of the sensor for those hoping to capture some delightful aerial footage, here are a few more takeaways from Vjeran:

“Thanks to the large 1-inch CMOS sensor, you now have a camera that’s better at controlling noise and packs a lot of detail for post-production. It can shoot in both H.264 and H.265, but you can only shoot true flat profile, D-log M, if you’re using H.265. This compression system isn’t widely adopted yet, and it caused some hiccups when I was editing the video. Either way, D-log M gives you a lot more data to work with than the Cinelike profile you find on the Zoom.”

For both experienced and new drone users, the Mavic 2 Pro is easy to handle and it won’t encounter connectivity issues that commonly plague most drones on the market. It’s also chock-full of features that help to justify its price. For instance, its built-in obstacle avoidance system can avoid stationary objects that would take lesser drones down, and it can follow you autonomously while shooting footage. If you want to preview photos and footage away from your computer, DJI’s OcuSync 2 app flawlessly transmits files from the drone to your phone. DJI also thought to make its drone controller joysticks removable, which makes packing them up for a drive or a flight much easier.