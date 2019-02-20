DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro drone is $150 off, and Amazon’s Fire tablets are discounted

Samsung might be dominating the feed today with the introduction of its new Galaxy phones, but there are a few deals that you should know about.

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is $150 off for Verge readers, thanks to an exclusive discount from Wellbots. This is the cheapest that we’ve seen this drone sell for, and to get the deal for yourself, enter THEVERGEFLY at checkout. In The Verge review, Vjeran Pavic praises this drone for the quality footage gathered by its Hasselblad sensor, and for being easy to use.

TCL’s 65-inch 6-series 4K Roku TV is still at its cheapest price ever. Normally around $1,000, it’s currently $829.99. Verge editor Chris Welch calls this model “the best 4K TV to buy under $1,000” in the review.

I know that you might be trying to hide from all of the Samsung news, but today is a good time to invest in a wireless charging pad, since a bunch of recently announced phones support wireless charging. That includes the new Xiaomi Mi 9, Vivo V15 Pro, and likely, the lot of Samsung Galaxy S10 phones. Samsung’s dual wireless charging pad isn’t the most affordable wireless charger, though it can charge two phones (or, a phone and smartwatch) simultaneously. You can find one at Amazon right now for less than $70 in black or white.

In addition to discounting a bunch of Ring devices, and Fire TV entertainment tech, Amazon is also cutting the prices on its lineup of Fire tablets. Compared to high-end tablets, these are already pretty affordable (although they don’t come close to matching their performance,) so now is a good time to grab one, or a few, if you want to keep the family occupied during your next big trip in 2019.

Also seen in yesterday’s roundup of deals, Best Buy is offering a free Google Home Mini smart speaker when you purchase a multi-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers. It currently offers two bundles: one that’s a combo of Mate and Slim trackers, and one that’s just a four-pack of Mate trackers. For your reference, the Mate offers user-replaceable batteries, but the Slim will need to be trashed after the battery dies. If you want to keep them around after the batteries expire, the four-pack of Mate trackers is your best bet.