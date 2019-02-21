Samsung Galaxy Watch Active preorders come with a fast wireless charging pad

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Active is now available for preorder, and those who place an order for the $199.99 wearable before Friday, March 8th, will receive a free wireless charging pad with purchase. Announced at Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones and the Galaxy Fold foldable phone, the Galaxy Watch Active has a new look compared to previous generations. It ditched the rotating bezel and gained the ability to monitor your blood pressure. According to Dan Seifert, who got to try out the wearable in person, it’s super light on your wrist.

You can expect a full review of the Galaxy Watch Active from The Verge, but if you want to order now, this one likely won’t disappoint if you’ve been a fan of Samsung’s Tizen software in previous smartwatches. The wireless charging pad that comes with the Galaxy Watch Active preorder costs $59.99 by itself and includes a USB-C cable and power adapter in the box. In addition to being able to charge this smartwatch, it can wirelessly fast charge any compatible device with up to 9W of power.