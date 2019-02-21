Free Galaxy Buds with S10 preorders, and 4K streaming sticks are discounted for the Oscars

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is now official, and if you preorder either the standard S10 or the bigger, more expensive S10 Plus before Friday, March 8th, you’ll get a free set of the company’s new Galaxy Buds.

These truly wireless headphones, a kind of successor to the Gear IconX line, can be recharged wirelessly with the S10, thanks to its Wireless PowerShare feature. The earbuds will cost $129.99 separately. If you’re thinking of upgrading to the Galaxy S10, check out all of the preorder details, including carrier pricing as well as how much the unlocked versions cost after a trade-in.

The 2019 Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 24th, at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. If you want to play catch-up on all of the films that are nominated for Best Picture before and after the ceremony, streaming devices for your TV are cheaper with these deals:

Google Chromecast Ultra (4K HDR-ready) two-pack is $89 at B&H Photo until 11:59PM ET (usually $69.99 for one) Go in with a friend / family member and save $50 together.

Amazon Fire TV Stick is $29.99 at Amazon (usually $39.99) It displays content in 1080p.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is $39.99 at Amazon (usually $49.99) Best suited for 4K HDR content.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 might be the latest phone, but Verizon customers can get a pretty good deal on the Google Pixel 3 at Best Buy. If you sign up for a two-year contract, you can pay as little as $14.58 per month for 24 months. While no down payment is required, you’ll have to pay tax for the full price of the phone (starting at $799.99, and the tax rate varies depending on location). But, once you’re done paying the phone off, you will have only paid a little over $400.

If you’re in the market for a new 4K HDR television, the TCL 6-series Roku TVs are among the best for their price range. Focusing in on the 65-inch model, which usually hovers around $1,000, you can find it for $829.99 — its lowest price yet— at Amazon. The 55-inch model is a solid buy at $579.99, but it’s currently $30 more than its lowest price.

DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro drone usually costs $1,499, but Wellbots is giving readers of The Verge an exclusive $150 discount. Using the offer code THEVERGEFLY at checkout will bring the cost down $1,349, which is the lowest price that we’ve seen for this model. In the review, Verge senior director of video Vjeran Pavic praised this drone’s Hasselblad camera, which “delivers great footage with accurate color.”