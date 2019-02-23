Discounted Ring home security tech, and DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro for $150 off are this week’s best deals

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

The week is wrapping up, and there were a whole lot of good deals that came to the surface. From discounted Ring doorbells and DJI drones to Samsung Galaxy S10 preorder bonuses, there’s a lot to cover.

Amazon’s weeklong sale of its Ring home security products is coming to an end tonight at 2:59AM ET / 11:59PM PT, so it’s your last chance to get in on some decent deals on the Ring Video Doorbell 2, the Ring Floodlight Camera, and more.

Those who preorder the Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus can get a set of Galaxy Buds for free. We’ve got the details right here.

It’s also your last day to save a bit of money on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices. While it’s probably too late to get one in time to watch the 91st Oscars ceremony on Sunday, February 24th at 8PM ET / 5PM PT, at least you can still get in on this deal. These prices expire at 12AM ET / 9PM PT.

You can get a multi-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers that have user-replaceable batteries for less than usual at Best Buy. The Tile Mate 4-pack costs $49.99, which is $10 off of its usual price. But what makes this deal noteworthy is that Best Buy is tossing in a free Google Home Mini smart speaker with the purchase.

If you’re after a high-end drone that can capture impressive footage with accurate color, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro deserves your attention according to our review. Usually $1,499, Wellbots is offering an exclusive, $150 off discount for readers of The Verge. Just enter the offer code THEVERGEFLY to get this drone for its lowest price yet.