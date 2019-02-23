Discounted Ring home security tech, and DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro for $150 off are this week’s best deals

The week is wrapping up, and there were a whole lot of good deals that came to the surface. From discounted Ring doorbells and DJI drones to Samsung Galaxy S10 preorder bonuses, there’s a lot to cover.
Amazon’s weeklong sale of its Ring home security products is coming to an end tonight at 2:59AM ET / 11:59PM PT, so it’s your last chance to get in on some decent deals on the Ring Video Doorbell 2, the Ring Floodlight Camera, and more.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $169.99 (usually $199.99). Amazon will throw in a third-gen Echo Dot for an extra $10.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $199.99 (usually $249.99). You can add on a third-gen Echo Dot for $10.
- Ring Floodlight camera is $219 (usually $249). It’s also eligible for a $10 Echo Dot.
- The Ring Alarm Kit is still $40 off at $159 (usually $199). It comes with a free third-gen Echo Dot.
It’s also your last day to save a bit of money on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices. While it’s probably too late to get one in time to watch the 91st Oscars ceremony on Sunday, February 24th at 8PM ET / 5PM PT, at least you can still get in on this deal. These prices expire at 12AM ET / 9PM PT.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with the latest remote is $29.99 (usually $39.99; streams at 1080p resolution)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with the latest remote is $39.99 (usually $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube is $79.99 (usually $119.99; streams at 4K resolution)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast starts at $189.99 for the 500GB version with two tuners ($229.99 for the 1TB version with four tuners)
You can get a multi-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers that have user-replaceable batteries for less than usual at Best Buy. The Tile Mate 4-pack costs $49.99, which is $10 off of its usual price. But what makes this deal noteworthy is that Best Buy is tossing in a free Google Home Mini smart speaker with the purchase.
If you’re after a high-end drone that can capture impressive footage with accurate color, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro deserves your attention according to our review. Usually $1,499, Wellbots is offering an exclusive, $150 off discount for readers of The Verge. Just enter the offer code THEVERGEFLY to get this drone for its lowest price yet.