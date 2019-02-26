Nokia’s 7.1 is on sale for $300, and the latest iPad Pro is up to $150 off

A few of today’s best deals are new, but we’re also seeing some favorites resurfacing from the past few weeks, including discounts for popular products like the new Apple iPad Pro, the more affordable 9.7-inch iPad, Red Dead Redemption 2, and other gadgets.

The Nokia 7.1 looks like a $1,000 phone, but this unlocked Android device costs far less and has a large screen and 64GB of storage. It’s only $299.99 right now (usually $349.99) at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Amazon. In our review, Jake Kastrenakes praised its bright, colorful screen, its processor that can keep up with games and apps, and its Android One support, which ensures timely software updates for the phone.

At Best Buy, you can get up to $150 off of the 2018 iPad Pro. This matches the best deal that we’ve seen so far, taking $150 off of the 512GB and 1TB models in the 12.9-inch version of the refreshed tablet. For other storage configurations in both 12.9-inch and 11-inch form factors, you’re looking at $100 off of each Wi-Fi model.

If you’re not looking to spend iPad Pro levels of cash, the sixth-generation iPad is about as cheap as it has ever been at Best Buy. The 32GB model is currently $249.99 (usually $329.99; just $20 more than its cheapest price), but if you want to store a lot of photos, videos, and apps, the 128GB iPad is the better value at $329.99 (usually $429.99; this matches the lowest price we’ve seen yet). Amazon matches the price of the 32GB tablet, if there are no Best Buy stores near you.

New and current US Cellular subscribers can get a phone for 50 percent off. Those who are new to the carrier will have to join a 30-month contract with its Total Plan (current customers who are eligible for an upgrade can take advantage of the deal with the Unlimited Plus Plan). The carrier will credit you each month, reducing what is owed on the phone by half. This promotion works with the new Samsung Galaxy S10E, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and older phones from Apple, Samsung, LG, and Motorola, to name a few.