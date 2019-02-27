SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is a must-buy at $62

SanDisk’s 400GB microSD dipped below $100 for the first time just a few months ago, but today it’s down to $62.30 at Amazon. This is almost $20 off of the best price that we’ve seen recently. If you’re in the market for a microSD card to add storage to your camera, phone, computer, or Nintendo Switch, today is the day to do it. Just note that this UHS-I card isn’t rated for 4K video capture, according to SanDisk, but your mileage may vary.

If you don’t see yourself reaching the 400GB limit of the aforementioned microSD card, the 200GB model is $29.21. While technically a better deal, since you can buy two of them for less than the cost of the 400GB card, having to switch to a new card when you fill one up may be a major downside for some.

This sale price is part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day where several other SanDisk and Western Digital storage products are steeply discounted. There’s a good selection of standard SD cards, portable hard drives and solid state drives to select from. Here are a few of the best deals from the one-day sale put next to how much you’re saving according to the price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel: