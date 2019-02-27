Save hundreds on LG OLED 4K TVs, while Sling TV subscriptions are 40 percent off

Today’s best deals include the lowest prices we’ve seen on LG OLED 4K HDR televisions, as well as significant discounts on Sling TV subscriptions, and more.

To make room for the new LG televisions that debuted at CES, the company’s OLED televisions from 2018 have been falling in price. The 55-inch LG B8 4K HDR TV is down to $1,099.85 at Walmart (this is $200 less than the best price we saw during Black Friday) and the 65-inch version of the same TV is $1,799, also at Walmart (beating the lowest price we’ve seen by $300.)

Sling TV is offering 3-month subscription packages for far less than usual. The Orange and Blue channel packages are each discounted to $15 per month (usually $25 per bundle) or if you want more channels and up to five simultaneous streams, it’s $25 per month for both together (usually $40). Once your three-month promo period comes to an end, you’ll continue at the regular rate unless you unsubscribe.

While it’s a few dollars more than yesterday’s deal, you can still get Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) from Walmart for $39.88. Once you finish the long campaign, the Red Dead Online multiplayer component should keep you entertained for a while.