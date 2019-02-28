The Roomba 890 is $90 off, and LG 2018 OLED TVs keep getting more affordable

A few of today’s best deals are new, but mostly consist of leftovers from earlier in the week. It’s another opportunity to check them out if they passed you by before. There’s a good spread of discounts across several product categories, including connected home tech, televisions, Xbox One X consoles, home entertainment accessories, and more.

The Roomba 890 robot vacuum is $359.99 at Newegg with the offer code EMCTVVD54 used at checkout. This particular model costs around $449 at most retailers, and to make things easier, it can be triggered remotely if it’s connected to your home Wi-Fi, or with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Compared to the far more expensive Roomba 980, it’s not as powerful and can’t last as long, though it claims to avoid obstacles, and should be a good fit in smaller homes.

The Xbox One X usually retails for $499.99, but recently it’s been easier to find one for far less. If you’re looking for the best price today, Newegg has the Fallout 76 bundle for $349.99 — no offer code necessary. It’s not the first time that we’ve seen this price, but at $150 off of its usual price, this 4K-ready console is a better value than the Xbox One S.

Walmart’s sale on LG’s 2018 B8 OLED 4K HDR TVs continues today, and the retailer offers both the 55-inch and 65-inch models for hundreds less than you could find them earlier this month. OLED tech is the obvious choice over LED if you’re serious about image quality and color accuracy, and for now at least, the price gap isn’t as huge as it usually is.

LG B8 55-inch 4K HDR TV is $1,099.85 ($200 cheaper than best price during Black Friday)

LG B8 65-inch 4K HDR TV is $1,779.99 ($300 less than the lowest price we’ve seen)

The Instant Pot is a great addition to your kitchen, especially if you don’t have much time to make dishes on the spot. Amazon has knocked $30 off of the six-quart model, bringing it down to $69.99. It was $58 on Prime Day last year, so this is a solid deal. This Duo60 7-in-1 model is awash with features. It can make perfect rice, or bone broth with its pressure cooking function, but it’s also a good slow cooker to leave on while you’re out of the home.

Caavo’s Control Center is $69.95 at Best Buy and Amazon. It’s usually listed at $99.95, though it routinely drops to this sale price. Take the savings when they come, because you’ll immediately be funneled into paying a $19.99 per year fee. Thankfully Caavo’s universal remote solution is better than most. According to the review, Nilay Patel says “it’s the first remote I’ve used that even attempts to build a new foundation for how all the stuff connected to your TV should work together, and it’s a no-brainer if you’re juggling between a cable box and streaming devices connected to your TV.”

Lastly, the Chromecast and Google Home Mini bundle is $10 off at Walmart. At $64, you’re actually saving about $20 versus if you bought each of these products separately. This kit makes for a good place to start if you want to buy other smart home products that work with Google Assistant, like smart lights or Roomba vacuums, to name a few.