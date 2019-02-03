Amazon Echo devices are more affordable ahead of Valentine’s Day

Amazon’s second-gen Echo and Echo Show are back to the low prices we saw during Black Friday 2018. The Echo smart speaker is down to $69.99 (usually $99.99), while the smart display is down to $179.99 (usually $229.99). Many of Amazon’s other Echo devices are currently available at a discount as well.

The smaller Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) remains heavily discounted and easy to recommend at $29.99 (instead of $49.99) — especially if it’s your first Alexa speaker. Its sound and design are vastly improved over the previous generation. But if you’re looking for better sound quality or if you’re ready to invest in more powerful options for your multiroom setup, the $69.99 Echo (pictured above) is the way to go.

The Echo Show, which boasts a 10.1-inch display for recipes, videos, and hosting video calls with its camera, isn’t a slouch when it comes to sound, either. The screen means it’s capable of doing way more than the standard Echo, and you can pick one up for $179.99.

If you don’t need a display that big, the Echo Spot should fit the bill. It’s $99.99, down from its regular $129.99 price point. The Spot resembles a bedside alarm clock, though it’s a solid Alexa device that fits nicely into any room in your house.

You’ll only have until the end of the day on February 4th to pick up the Echo Dot (third-gen) at its $29.99 price point. The rest of the deals are active until February 15th at 12AM ET (9PM PT) on February 14th. A few other Echo devices are discounted as well, including the following: