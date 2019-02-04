Anker wireless charging pads, USB-C hubs, and more are discounted on Amazon

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

Anker has discounted several of its phone and laptop accessories today, running deals on Amazon for its budget-friendly PowerWave wireless charging stand, braided USB-C cables, Lightning cables, and a USB-C hub to name a few.

If you have a phone that supports wireless charging, you’ll want to check out the PowerWave wireless charging pad, which should work well for charging overnight. You can get that for $16.99 instead of its usual $25.99 price. If you have an iPhone X, XS, or XR, though, the PowerWave wireless charging stand is a better fit since it props the phone up, letting you unlock it with Face ID and read notifications as they come in. The stand is $17.99 (with coupon code clipped; usually it’s $25.99).

Neither of the aforementioned wireless chargers comes with an AC adapter, so you’ll also want to pick up Anker’s discounted wall charger, which supports fast charging speeds. It has two ports: a standard USB-A port, which supports fast charging via Anker’s PowerIQ 2.0 standard, and a USB-C port, which supports the Power Delivery standard so it can charge practically any USB-C device, be it a phone, Nintendo Switch, or a laptop with fast speeds.

Anker’s new USB-C to Lightning cable would be a great fit. It’s usually around $35, so today’s price of $27.74 is well worth it.

Anker is also running a discount on a USB-C hub that was a feature in our roundup of the best hub options. Noted for its sturdy design, Anker’s hub features a Power Delivery-capable USB-C port, a microSD / SD card reader, an HDMI port, and two USB 3.0 ports. Usually around $80, it’s only $49.99 today.

Anker is also discounting car chargers, dash cams, and other devices today, so check out the full offering on Amazon.