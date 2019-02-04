Apple HomePod is $70 off, plus Anker and Echo discounts at Amazon

The Apple HomePod is $70 off of its usual price at both Best Buy and B&H Photo. Normally $349.99, it’s $279.99 until supplies last. We’ve seen this device for as low as $249 during Black Friday, so this may be the best discount we see for some time on the smart speaker, which Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel said sounded “immediately, obviously better than other speakers” in his full review.

Also, just for today, Anker has cut prices on a few of its accessories at Amazon. There’s a lot on sale, but the most notable discounts make its PowerWave wireless charging pad and stand quite a bit cheaper. Both regularly go for $25.99, but the pad is $16.99, while the stand is $17.99 once you clip the coupon on the product page or at checkout.

As neither charger comes with an AC adapter, Anker’s dual-port wall charger with USB-C Power Delivery will do the trick without costing too much. It’s $27.74 instead of its usual $35 price. If your laptop features a USB-C port, then Anker’s discounted USB-C hub is $49.99 instead of its usual price, which hovers around $80. Verge reporter Chaim Gartenberg went searching for the best USB-C hubs, and Anker’s hub made the cut.

A few of Amazon’s Echo devices are discounted. The Echo Dot (third-gen) is $29.99, and offers good sound at a low cost. Amazon currently expects shipments of the Echo Dot to replenish on March 2nd, but if you’re alright with waiting, this deal is within $5 of the best we’ve seen.

The Echo (second-gen) bumps up the sound quality for $69.99 (usually $99.99; matches its lowest price seen during Black Friday). If you want to piece together a smart home, the $119.99 (usually $149.99) Echo Plus (second-gen; $10 more than its lowest price) boasts the best sound you’ll get from an Echo speaker, and it comes with a free smart light bulb. If you’d rather do things like watch TV shows, movies, or video chat with a pal, the Amazon Echo Show (second-gen) is a better fit. It’s $179.99 instead of its regular $229.99 price. This price matches the lowest price we last saw during Black Friday.

Here are a few other good deals we think you should know about:

The Verge has also partnered with Fanatical to bring you a few exclusive deals on Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2. According to Verge editor Sam Byford in his review of Resident Evil 2, the new remake is “one of the best games in the Resident Evil series.”