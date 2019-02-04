Steam’s Lunar New Year sale offers $5 off any purchase over $30

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Steam has kicked off its themed sale that will last until 4PM ET / 1PM PT on February 11th. This sale seems promising so far, with some steep discounts on some recently released titles for your library, and others that might finally be cheap enough to gift for a friend if you already own them. And if the sales aren’t what you were hoping for, Steam is offering a $5 discount on your first purchase during the sale period that’s over $30 in total.

Steam isn’t much for overall discount coupons, but in the wake of increased competition from Epic Games’ Store (the latest developments saw Metro: Exodus joining Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 in favor of exclusivity with Epic), it’s certainly welcome — even if it’s hand is forced at this point.

Here are a few highlights:

If you were hoping to find a deal on Resident Evil 2, Steam doesn’t have one yet aside from its $5 discount for spending over $30. We’ve worked with Fanatical to offer readers of The Verge a $15 discount, bringing the standard edition of RE2 down to $45, and around $18 in savings for the deluxe edition.