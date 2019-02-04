Apple is selling refurbished iPhone X models starting at $769

Apple is now selling the iPhone X refurbished, and prices start at $769 for the 64GB model. If you want the 256GB configuration, it will cost you $899. This is less than you’ll pay for a new iPhone XS, and it could be a good option if you’re happy with how the 5.8-inch display feels in your hand.

The iPhone X is smaller than the iPhone XR, though even in a refurbished state, it is still more expensive. The XR starts at $749, and for most, it’s a smarter buy. The iPhone X has a dual-camera setup and a more pixel-dense OLED display (compared to the XR’s LCD) on its side. But paying a bit less for the iPhone XR actually puts you ahead in a few ways. There are a few colors that you can choose between, and its A12 Bionic chip is the same that you’ll find in the XS and XS Max. The battery life is also really good, and it only gets better with the new Apple Smart Battery Case.

If you do end up deciding to buy a refurbished iPhone X, it will come with a one-year warranty from Apple, and it will arrive in essentially brand-new condition.