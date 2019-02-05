Amazon’s Alexa-enabled microwave is cheaper than ever

The AmazonBasics microwave that can operate with Alexa voice commands from a nearby Echo speaker is now just $41.99, which is its lowest price ever. Normally $59.99, this 700-watt microwave is pretty tiny, and it fits best in a small living space.

If you want to take advantage of its hands-free features, Amazon says that this model currently supports 24 voice commands (you can check them out here) to activate the microwave, and it will continue to add more over time.

Verge reporter Shannon Liao reviewed the AmazonBasics microwave, and she thought that the setup process was fairly streamlined. The voice commands work well, too, and Alexa knows well enough how long it takes this microwave to cook popcorn without burning it. Speaking more on the hands-free feature, Shannon says, “Having voice commands on a microwave is pretty cool. Alexa doesn’t slip up in following your microwave commands, as long as you follow the preset commands word for word. You can say things like “Alexa, stop the microwave,” and “Alexa, pause the microwave,” and it’s nice to see the microwave pause out of nowhere.” Just remember you’re not actually talking to the microwave: voice commands require another Alexa-compatible device.

Being able to boss your microwave around might seem like a frivolous convenience for most, but a buyer on the product page’s Q&A section shared that the voice commands are a huge selling point for her spouse, who is blind. In this way, it’s a more accessible appliance, though you might rue the day that your kids realize they can turn on the microwave with their voices.

Of course, without an Amazon Echo smart speaker or display in your home, it’s just... a regular microwave. If you don’t own an Echo and are looking into purchase this microwave, you should know that many of Amazon’s Echo devices are currently at their lowest prices. We’ve listed a few below, all of which are compatible with the AmazonBasics microwave: