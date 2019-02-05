Xbox One controllers, Alexa-powered microwaves, and more are cheaper today

If you’re looking for discounts on tech, we’ve found a few today that may interest you. Amazon and Walmart are both selling the Xbox One controller for $37.17, which is lower than its usual sale price of around $40. If you’re in need of a new controller for your Xbox One, this is an obvious choice, but this model has a feature that might appeal to non-Xbox owners: it supports Bluetooth, so you can easily connect it with Bluetooth-capable PCs, as well as Android smartphones for some Fortnite on the go. If your PC isn’t Bluetooth-ready, 8BitDo’s affordable Bluetooth adapter will fix that for $19.99. Additionally, the adapter and Xbox One controller combo work seamlessly on Nintendo Switch.

Time to take a sharp left turn from gaming controllers to microwaves. In case you didn’t know, Amazon makes a microwave that can cook food after you shout voice commands at your Amazon Echo — in fact, an Amazon Echo is required to use this gadget. It has a bunch of presets covering general requests like “Alexa, microwave for two minutes,” and specific ones like “Alexa, cook eight ounces of rice.” Normally $59.99, this microwave is $41.99 at Amazon. Various Echo devices are discounted, too, starting at $69.99 for the Echo (the second-gen model, usually $99.99).

Here are a few more deals worth checking out: