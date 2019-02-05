 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xbox One controllers, Alexa-powered microwaves, and more are cheaper today

Plus, a few of yesterday’s best deals

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by James Bareham / The Verge
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

If you’re looking for discounts on tech, we’ve found a few today that may interest you. Amazon and Walmart are both selling the Xbox One controller for $37.17, which is lower than its usual sale price of around $40. If you’re in need of a new controller for your Xbox One, this is an obvious choice, but this model has a feature that might appeal to non-Xbox owners: it supports Bluetooth, so you can easily connect it with Bluetooth-capable PCs, as well as Android smartphones for some Fortnite on the go. If your PC isn’t Bluetooth-ready, 8BitDo’s affordable Bluetooth adapter will fix that for $19.99. Additionally, the adapter and Xbox One controller combo work seamlessly on Nintendo Switch.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Time to take a sharp left turn from gaming controllers to microwaves. In case you didn’t know, Amazon makes a microwave that can cook food after you shout voice commands at your Amazon Echo — in fact, an Amazon Echo is required to use this gadget. It has a bunch of presets covering general requests like “Alexa, microwave for two minutes,” and specific ones like “Alexa, cook eight ounces of rice.” Normally $59.99, this microwave is $41.99 at Amazon. Various Echo devices are discounted, too, starting at $69.99 for the Echo (the second-gen model, usually $99.99).

Here are a few more deals worth checking out:

  • The Apple iPhone X is back in the Apple Store starting at $769 (refurbished, available in both 64GB and 256GB configurations).
  • Anker’s PowerWave wireless charging pad is still available for $16.99 (usually $25.99; doesn’t include an AC adapter).
  • Steam recently kicked off its Lunar New Year sale with some good deals on games. But something we didn’t expect to see is a $5 discount on purchases over $30, good until February 11th. It’s a small coupon, but will make buying everything in your wishlist a bit cheaper.

More From The Verge

This Article has a component height of 9. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...