Google’s most powerful Pixelbook is $450 off

Google’s most expensive Pixelbook configuration is currently being discounted by several hundred dollars on Amazon. Normally going for $1,649, this model with a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM is down to just $1,192.98 on Amazon, per Chrome Unboxed.

The $999 base model went as low as $750 during the holiday period, and the current lowest price is $849.99 on Amazon. So right now, Google’s high-end model is the smarter buy if you’re after a high-end Chromebook. Keep in mind that for this price, you could buy Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air, which supports dual-boot with macOS and Windows 10 and has no shortage of apps. The Pixelbook can dual-boot, as well between Chrome OS and Linux. The Pixelbook may eventually add Windows 10 into the fold, but they’re just rumors for now.

While not without some cool features, like instant tethering with select phones, Chrome OS has more limitations compared to the likes of Windows and macOS. For one, Google’s ecosystem of apps is unavoidable, and it has fewer native apps. The Pixelbook can run most Android apps, though Google is still in early days optimizing apps made for a phone on its 2-in-1 laptop.

In case you were wondering, the 2017 Pixelbook is still the better choice for most people compared to the newer Pixel Slate. In the review for the Pixel Slate, Dieter Bohn said, “Sure, it has last year’s processor and you can’t detach the keyboard, but I’ve found it to be stabler and simpler. It also weighs a quarter pound less than the Slate with the keyboard attached. I still love my Pixelbook, and I’m sticking with it.”