Razer’s Blade Stealth laptop, Ring’s latest lights, and more are cheaper today

Valentine’s Day is coming up next week, and if you haven’t yet bought your crush or loved one or spouse a gift of appreciation, time is running out. Not saying that you have to buy a piece of tech to show some affection, but it can’t hurt.

Razer’s Blade Stealth 13.3-inch laptop is hundreds of dollars off of its usual price at Best Buy. Normally $1,699, this model is currently $1,199 at Best Buy. It’s not the latest version in the Blade Stealth series, though it has an Intel Core 8th Gen i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a QHD+ (3200 x 1800 resolution) LED display, a backlit keyboard, and a Microsoft Precision glass trackpad. This laptop can be powered through its Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, which can also output to a 4K monitor, external drives, or the Razer Core, its external enclosure for a dedicated graphics card, like the Nvidia RTX 2070.

Amazon Echo speakers and displays are currently up to $50 off

Announced all the way back at CES 2018, Ring is ready to release a few of its latest products on March 6th, and you can get a preorder discount now. The Ring Spotlight kit includes two lights, as well as the necessary bridge device to connect them to the app, for $99 instead of the $129 price point they’ll cost at launch. You can illuminate your sidewalk with the Ring Pathlight kit, which includes two Pathlights and a bridge device for $79.99, down from $109.97 during the preorder phase.

The AmazonBasics microwave that can be controlled by Alexa voice commands is $65.98 (usually $109.98, comes with a free third-gen Echo Dot, though it will ship on February 23rd). Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for smart speakers, Apple’s HomePod is $70 off at B&H Photo until this coming Monday, February 11th, or until supplies last (usually $349.99).

SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is currently $80.91 at Amazon. This is within a dollar of its best price ever during the Black Friday weekend, so if you’re in need of some extra space on your Nintendo Switch, compatible Chromebook, or smartphone, it’s a good time to invest in a card that’s so big, you likely won’t have to buy one again.

Amazon is discounting several of its Echo devices for the first time in 2019. The Echo smart speaker is usually $99.99, but currently costs $69.99. If you’d rather have an Echo with a screen and camera, the $129.99 Echo Spot is now $99.99. Lastly, the Echo Show packs in a much bigger screen than you’ll find in the Spot. This promo takes $50 off, and $179.99 is its lowest price yet.