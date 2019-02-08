The latest iPad with 128GB of storage is cheaper than it has ever been

The sixth-gen Apple iPad with 128GB of storage has seen several discounts, dropping as low as $80 off of its $429.99 base price. Today’s deal at Amazon goes a bit further by knocking a clean $100 off for a final price of $329.99. This is how much the 32GB version retails for, though we’ve seen that model going for less as well. At the time of publishing, this $100 discount only applies to the space gray model; the silver, and gold models are currently priced at $354.99, which is still a decent deal.

Apple’s suite of iPads is a bit overwhelming if you haven’t jumped in before. This iPad is on the low end of the pricing and performance spectrum compared to the iPad Pro, which starts at $799. But for most, the latest iPad is more than fast enough. It has a big screen, supports the Apple Pencil, and its battery life can last up to 10 hours. For this price, the amount of storage you’re getting is a great value. The 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage costs $949.

If you want to read more on this iPad, you can check out Dieter Bohn’s review. But if you’re just looking for the TL;DR version, this sums it up nicely: “I think, for the vast majority of people, the cheaper iPad is the better choice. Unless you know for sure that you are going to be able to use the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement (and are very adept at the ins and outs of how iOS works), just get the cheaper one.”