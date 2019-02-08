The redesigned MacBook Air is $200 off at B&H Photo and Amazon

The latest MacBook Air revision from 2018 is $200 off today at B&H Photo and Amazon, per AppleInsider. Instead of its usual $1,199 price, you can get one for $999 until supplies last. Available in space gray and silver color options (for this price, at least), this deal focuses on the base model of the new MacBook Air that has Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Apple’s new MacBook Air brings numerous improvements over the previous iteration, with its Retina Display, Touch ID, improved trackpad, and modernized design. But it’s in no way a perfect machine. In his review, Dieter Bohn didn’t feel that it presents enough of a speed upgrade, and at $1,199, just a bit more money could buy a faster MacBook Pro. However, at today’s $999 sale price, this computer’s flaws aren’t so glaring.

.