 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Save on Apple’s latest iPad and MacBook Air, DualShock 4 controllers, and more today

Computers, tablets, controllers, and more

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

The two biggest discounts of the day are both Apple products: the 2018 iPad and MacBook Air. These are notable deals, not just because Apple gear rarely gets a discount worth talking about, but also because what’s on sale is worth buying if you’re in the market. If you’re not, we’ve added a few other deals below that we think are worth checking out.

The latest iPad tablet with 128GB of storage usually retails for $429.99, though it’s now down to $329.99 at Amazon. This beats the cheapest price that we saw during Black Friday 2018 by $20, and is likely the cheapest that we’ll see this tablet run for until its successor releases this year. The Verge’s review of the sixth-gen iPad calls it the best tablet available under $500, and for a limited time, you can get even more storage for less than $350.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Amazon Echo speakers and displays are currently up to $50 off

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to the new MacBook Air, it’s $200 off at Amazon and B&H Photo. Compared to the previous iterations, Apple’s latest version has a refreshed design, complete with a Retina display and capacious touchpad. This deal is for the base model of the laptop, which usually retails for $1,199. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. B&H Photo notes that this sale will expire at 5:15PM ET today, though it might last longer at Amazon.

Image: Sony

Sony DualShock 4 wireless controllers for PS4 are $39.99 at Newegg (usually $59.99, currently available in silver, jet black, gold, and blue camouflage).

If you are thinking of buying a new Nvidia RTX graphics card, or the AMD Radeon VII, you might need a better power supply unit for your PC. This Corsair TX750M PSU is semi-modular, and is certified for 80 Plus Gold efficiency. Newegg is selling it for $79.99 (usually $109.99; eligible for $20 mail-in rebate).

More From The Verge

This Article has a component height of 11. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...