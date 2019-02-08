Save on Apple’s latest iPad and MacBook Air, DualShock 4 controllers, and more today

The two biggest discounts of the day are both Apple products: the 2018 iPad and MacBook Air. These are notable deals, not just because Apple gear rarely gets a discount worth talking about, but also because what’s on sale is worth buying if you’re in the market. If you’re not, we’ve added a few other deals below that we think are worth checking out.

The latest iPad tablet with 128GB of storage usually retails for $429.99, though it’s now down to $329.99 at Amazon. This beats the cheapest price that we saw during Black Friday 2018 by $20, and is likely the cheapest that we’ll see this tablet run for until its successor releases this year. The Verge’s review of the sixth-gen iPad calls it the best tablet available under $500, and for a limited time, you can get even more storage for less than $350.

Amazon Echo speakers and displays are currently up to $50 off

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to the new MacBook Air, it’s $200 off at Amazon and B&H Photo. Compared to the previous iterations, Apple’s latest version has a refreshed design, complete with a Retina display and capacious touchpad. This deal is for the base model of the laptop, which usually retails for $1,199. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. B&H Photo notes that this sale will expire at 5:15PM ET today, though it might last longer at Amazon.

Sony DualShock 4 wireless controllers for PS4 are $39.99 at Newegg (usually $59.99, currently available in silver, jet black, gold, and blue camouflage).

If you are thinking of buying a new Nvidia RTX graphics card, or the AMD Radeon VII, you might need a better power supply unit for your PC. This Corsair TX750M PSU is semi-modular, and is certified for 80 Plus Gold efficiency. Newegg is selling it for $79.99 (usually $109.99; eligible for $20 mail-in rebate).