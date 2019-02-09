This week’s best deals include $100 off the iPad and Xbox One X and big savings on the Amazon Echo

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but you still have a little bit of time to make your gift purchases. If you’ve been striking out on gift ideas, we’ve put together a list of suitable options for even the most particular valentine. This week’s best deals might provide some inspiration, too.

Apple’s latest iPad with 128GB of storage dropped significantly in price on Amazon, from $429 to $329, which is this model’s lowest price yet. For most people, this iPad is plenty powerful, and it supports the Apple Pencil if you like to jot down notes or just prefer the feel of a stylus on the screen.

Amazon is continuing its sale on Echo devices. While the third-gen Echo Dot is no longer the steal that it was during the holidays, the other models have stepped up with good deals of their own. Whether you want to command Alexa to cook food with the AmazonBasics microwave or participate in a Choose Your Own Adventure audiobook with a new Alexa skill, now is a good time to consider picking up an Echo if you haven’t already.

Another deal that provides equally big savings is the Xbox One X bundle that includes Fallout 76 at Best Buy. Say what you will about the game — check out Polygon’s latest opinion piece on the state of Fallout 76 — but it’s the most affordable way to get a new Xbox One X right now. Usually $499.99, you can get it delivered or pick it up in person at Best Buy for $399.99.

Also, the Razer Phone 2 Android phone is $649.99, which $150 off of its usual $799.99 price. As part of Razer’s Valentine’s Day sale, it’s throwing in a Quartz case with purchase, which matches the shade of its new Blade Stealth laptop. The Razer Phone 2 comes unlocked and supports Verizon as well as GSM networks like T-Mobile and AT&T. It’s one of few phones with a 120Hz display, which refreshes twice as fast as the display’s on most phones.