Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 for $799 highlights Best Buy’s flash sale

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is $799 at Best Buy, part of the retailer’s flash sale that will last all day. Usually priced at $899, this configuration has an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. The Surface Laptop 2 is available in four colors, but this deal only loops in the platinum color, and compared to the other darker hues, its Alcantara wrist rest might prove difficult to maintain over the years.

According to Dan Seifert, who wrote our review of the Surface Laptop 2, Microsoft took an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach for the successor. That’s not inherently a bad thing, though the competition is catching up. This laptop lacks USB-C ports, an SD card slot, and in their absence, there’s a suspicious lack of ports in general. But, if you want a Windows 10 laptop that’s well-made, with quick performance, and a backlit keyboard / glass touchpad combo that’s comfortable to use, this is worth considering — especially at this price.

Another good deal from today’s sale at Best Buy is the iPhone X. It costs $749.99 unlocked without activation, which is just $50 more than if you activate it with Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. This is the same cost as the iPhone XR, which offers better battery life, as well as the latest processor and camera system. However, the iPhone X fits smaller in the hand, so it’s understandable if you’re chasing after that form factor, but want to save money versus buying a new iPhone XS. Also, this even beats Apple’s price for a refurbished iPhone X by a cool $20.

If you’re a macOS user, Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro model with a Touch Bar is $2,099, which is currently the best price for the space grey color. Normally $2,399 through Apple, this machine features a hexacore Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 555X (4GB VRAM) integrated graphics, and 256GB of storage.