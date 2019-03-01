The iPhone X $150 off, and Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2 is cheaper than ever

We’ve been seeing a surprising amount of good deals on Apple products today. The sixth-generation iPad has been discounted for some time, but other discounts, like the iPhone X and MacBook Pro deals at Best Buy are a today-only offer. There are other deals that are worth your attention, too.

Apple’s iPhone X with 64GB of storage costs $749.99 today at Best Buy. This unlocked phone is just a bit cheaper than the refurbished version sold through Apple, and is a good option if you want a smaller iPhone, but don’t want to spend $999 on the iPhone XS. This deal is only running today, as part of Best Buy’s flash sale.

Also part of Best Buy’s one-day sale, the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is $2,099. Usually $2,399, the space grey model is as cheap as it has ever been, and currently beats competitor pricing for this color. This laptop has a hexacore Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 555X (4GB VRAM) integrated graphics, and 256GB of storage.

The Razer Phone 2 is $300 off of its usual price. At $499 unlocked, this is a good deal if you want an Android phone that runs the latest software version, Android 9 Pie, and sticks out with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The latter feature will make pretty much everything you do on the phone, from gaming to just browsing through Twitter, smoother than you’re probably used to experiencing on a phone. This device doesn’t have the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, but at half the cost of some flagship phones, it’s at least worth considering.

The sixth-generation iPad is the best tablet under $500, according to Dieter Bohn’s review, and it’s been far cheaper than usual for a few weeks. The 128GB tablet for $329.99 (usually $429.99) at Amazon and Best Buy is a great value, and currently at its best price yet. If you see yourself drawing or taking notes frequently, the Apple Pencil that’s compatible with this iPad is currently $20 off at Amazon.

Lastly, LG’s 55-inch B8 OLED TV with 4K HDR capability continues its decline in price, and is still the cheapest that it’s ever been at Walmart. $1,499 was a good deal for this model during Super Bowl sales in early February, but it’s currently $1,088 and available for free delivery or pickup. If you’re shopping for TVs, the price for an OLED television might come as a shock, but the display tech offers deeper blacks, and more accurate colors than LED is capable of.