This Surface Pro 6 bundle includes a Type Cover for $799

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 is $799 right now at Amazon, Best Buy and the Microsoft Store, and it’s being bundled with a free Platinum-toned Type Cover — usually an extra $129 purchase. The Type Cover is an accessory that most Surface owners are likely to buy at some point, so it’s a stellar deal to have it tossed in at no extra charge. This configuration has an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

This isn’t the only Surface computer on sale today, as Amazon and Best Buy have also discounted the Surface Laptop 2 to $799 from its usual $899 price. If versatility is important to you, the Surface Pro 6 is the better investment. In Tom Warren’s words, who penned our Verge review, “it’s lightweight, portable, and has the full power of Windows 10 and desktop apps. There’s still nothing quite like it in the Windows world, despite some similar offerings from PC makers.” The tablet / computer hybrid features a stand that can adjust the viewing angle if you want to watch a TV show or movie. Its display is also slightly higher resolution than what you’ll find on Surface Laptop 2, though most of its internal specs are similar.