Nintendo Switch games starring Mario are $39.99, and Vizio’s 4K TVs are more affordable

A few good deals kicked off today. Since it’s March 10th, or “MAR10” day as Nintendo would call it, Nintendo Switch digital games featuring the plumber are $39.99, and you can find the following titles for $20 off of their usual prices:

Super Mario Party (Amazon, Walmart)

Super Mario Odyssey (Amazon, Walmart)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Amazon, Walmart)

Mario Tennis Aces (Amazon, Walmart)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Amazon)

If you don’t yet own a Nintendo Switch, buying a console that’s bundled with one of the games above costs $329, which saves you an extra $10. You can either buy online through Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, or Target, or just head to your local store if that’s easier for you.

This promotion lasts until March 16th, and only includes digital game codes, not physical games, so you’ll need to use the Switch’s eShop to redeem, then download any game that you purchase with this discount.

Vizio’s 65-inch P-series Quantum 4K HDR television is $1,529 at B&H Photo. This model has seen a lower price during Black Friday, but still, a $270 discount is uncommon. The P-series Quantum uses quantum dot technology to enhance colors, and a few other features that help it stick out include its nearly bezel-free design, 2,000 nits of brightness, and AirPlay 2 support, which is coming sometime in 2019.

If you want to save money, but still want a big TV with a lot of features, Vizio’s more affordable P-series of 4K TVs are discounted as well. The 65-inch model is $999, which is $100 off of its usual price at Walmart and Best Buy. It lacks the quantum dot tech found in Vizio’s premium model above, and doesn’t have as many local dimming zones, but this TV will receive AirPlay 2, it supports Dolby Vision HDR, and its design features slim bezels.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t truly wireless headphones are $159.99 for a limited time at Amazon (usually $189.99.) Compared to the Jabra Elite 65t, which are slightly cheaper, this model is equipped with a motion sensor that claims to track exercises.

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 is also discounted starting today. At $50 off of its original price of $249, this tablet-meets-Amazon Echo Show is a pretty good deal. Compared to Amazon’s smart display, this is a tablet that can be stowed away in your bag. But if you want it to display photos, or the news, it can do that once you pop it back on its dock.