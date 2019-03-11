The Apple Watch Series 3 is $199, and the LTE-enabled version is at its lowest price yet

The Apple Watch Series 3 isn’t the latest model, but it’s a good place to start if you’ve been looking for an affordable wearable for your iPhone that has a lot of features. Best Buy’s deal starts at $199 for the 38mm model with GPS capabilities. This matches the best price that we’ve seen, and while it pops up about every month or so, it usually sells out.

According to my colleague Dan Seifert’s review of the non-LTE model, “It’s fast, has by far the best support for third-party apps and integrations, and its battery life is reliable enough that I don’t have to charge it every single day.”

Best Buy is offering the 38mm model for $199 with a space gray aluminum case and black sport strap or a silver aluminum case with a white sport strap. If you want the 42mm option, you can find that with either a space gray aluminum case and black sport strap or a silver aluminum case with a white sport strap.

If you decide that you want the LTE-enabled version of the Apple Watch Series 3, you can find it at its cheapest price yet. The 38mm Watch is $299 at Best Buy or Amazon (usually $399), which is $40 cheaper than the best price we’ve seen. The 42mm Watch is $329 at Best Buy and Amazon (also $40 cheaper than its lowest price yet). The GPS and LTE units at Best Buy come with the dark olive sport loop, which is a better starter strap than the standard rubberized sport band that you’ll get when you purchase it through Amazon.