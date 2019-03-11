Apple Watch Series 3 watches start at $199, while Nintendo’s Switch bundle sale continues

The Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to $199 for the 38mm model with GPS connectivity. This matches the lowest price that we’ve seen for Apple’s third-gen smartwatch, but if you’re looking for more savings (and are itching to leave your phone at home while you go out for a jog), the GPS-equipped and LTE-ready version starts at $259 at B&H Photo, while Best Buy and Amazon have it starting at $299 in case B&H sells out.

It’s March 11th, which means that Nintendo’s “MAR10” day celebration, which discounted several Nintendo Switch games starring Mario, is over. But part of the promo continues until March 16th: you can purchase a Nintendo Switch for $299 (its regular price) and get a $30 discount on Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Mario Tennis Aces. This deal is available at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target, both online and at your local store.

Meanwhile, 428: Shibuya Scramble (PS4) is $24.99 at Amazon. The game originally launched in Japan on the Nintendo Wii, but Spike Chunsoft recently brought this acclaimed title to the PC and PS4. It’s a game that fans of Danganronpa, Zero Escape, and the Ace Attorney series will likely enjoy, according to my colleague Sam Byford, who reviewed the game to mark the release of its English localization. He says that 428 is “an important part of Japanese gaming history, and you’ve never played anything like it. It’s also absolutely fantastic.”

Amazon’s Echo (second-generation) smart speaker is current available for $74.99 (it’s usually $99.99). The best price that we’ve seen on this model is $69.99, but at $5 more, it’s still a good buy if you’re looking for a speaker that you can control with voice commands.