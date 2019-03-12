Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems are $100 off today, and Spotify Premium now includes Hulu

Eero is now officially a part of Amazon, and it’s highlighting the moment by discounting several of its mesh Wi-Fi bundles today (on Amazon, of course). You can save $100 on all three tiers of its home Wi-Fi systems, starting at $199 for the most affordable bundle that includes one Eero router and one Eero Beacon, $299 for the system that consists of one Eero router and two Eero Beacons, or $399 for the most capable offering that includes three Eero routers.
Spotify is adding a free Hulu ad-supported plan to its $9.99 per month Premium subscription offering. If you already get Hulu discounted through Spotify, you don’t need to take any action to start saving an extra $3. It’s worth noting that if you choose to go this route, you won’t be able to add premium channels, like HBO or Showtime.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is still discounted in both the 38mm and 42mm sizes. The best prices that we’ve found are currently at Amazon, where you can find the GPS model starting at $199. If you want the GPS and LTE-ready option, B&H Photo has the best price starting at $259. This model originally retailed for $399, so this is a good deal if you don’t want to pay $499 for the Apple Watch Series 4 that can connect to a cellular network.
Sony’s 60-inch 4K HDR television (model XBR60X830F) is $798 today at Amazon. This model usually runs for around $1,000, according to pricing data from CamelCamelCamel, and it’s a reasonable price for a TV this large. The TV features support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, so it can fit nicely into your Echo or Google Home suite of devices.
The Razer Phone 2 is $300 off again, bringing the price for the unlocked phone down to $499. Newer phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S10, outpace Razer’s second-gen phone with features like a headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a faster Snapdragon 855. However, the Razer Phone 2’s display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it makes animation smoother than you’ve probably seen on a phone before. If you bring the phone to Verizon and sign up for a new contract, it will also give you a $250 Mastercard gift card. The only stipulation to receive the gift card is that you remain on Verizon for 45 consecutive days. That’s a lot of hoops to jump through for an older phone, but it’s a good deal if gaming plays a big part in your smartphone usage.
Loading comments...