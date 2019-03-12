Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems are $100 off today, and Spotify Premium now includes Hulu

Finding the best tech is only half of the battle. You’ll also probably want to save some money on your purchase, if possible. There’s not always a deal happening on the product that you want, but whenever there is one, we’ll tell you about it. There are a lot of decent deals out there, but only a few of them are “tell everyone that you know” levels of good. We’re always on the hunt for discounts that are worth your time and money at major retailers, like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more. And whether you’re interested in 4K HDR TVs, set-top streaming boxes, smartphones, video games, or another tech category, our tech deals will help you save money and, bolstered by The Verge’s in-depth coverage, we’ll tell you why buying it will make your life better.

Eero is now officially a part of Amazon, and it’s highlighting the moment by discounting several of its mesh Wi-Fi bundles today (on Amazon, of course). You can save $100 on all three tiers of its home Wi-Fi systems, starting at $199 for the most affordable bundle that includes one Eero router and one Eero Beacon, $299 for the system that consists of one Eero router and two Eero Beacons, or $399 for the most capable offering that includes three Eero routers.

Spotify is adding a free Hulu ad-supported plan to its $9.99 per month Premium subscription offering. If you already get Hulu discounted through Spotify, you don’t need to take any action to start saving an extra $3. It’s worth noting that if you choose to go this route, you won’t be able to add premium channels, like HBO or Showtime.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still discounted in both the 38mm and 42mm sizes. The best prices that we’ve found are currently at Amazon, where you can find the GPS model starting at $199. If you want the GPS and LTE-ready option, B&H Photo has the best price starting at $259. This model originally retailed for $399, so this is a good deal if you don’t want to pay $499 for the Apple Watch Series 4 that can connect to a cellular network.

Sony’s 60-inch 4K HDR television (model XBR60X830F) is $798 today at Amazon. This model usually runs for around $1,000, according to pricing data from CamelCamelCamel, and it’s a reasonable price for a TV this large. The TV features support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, so it can fit nicely into your Echo or Google Home suite of devices.

The Razer Phone 2 is $300 off again, bringing the price for the unlocked phone down to $499. Newer phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S10, outpace Razer’s second-gen phone with features like a headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a faster Snapdragon 855. However, the Razer Phone 2’s display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it makes animation smoother than you’ve probably seen on a phone before. If you bring the phone to Verizon and sign up for a new contract, it will also give you a $250 Mastercard gift card. The only stipulation to receive the gift card is that you remain on Verizon for 45 consecutive days. That’s a lot of hoops to jump through for an older phone, but it’s a good deal if gaming plays a big part in your smartphone usage.