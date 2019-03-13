 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sony’s PlayStation Classic is $36.99, and Philips Hue light bulbs are on sale

Some low-cost deals to check out

If you’re nostalgic for the original PlayStation console, Sony’s mini PlayStation Classic is cheaper than ever today at B&H Photo. It started at $99.99 when it hit shelves in November 2018, but it’s now down to $36.99, which might be cheap enough for you to see past the shoddy emulation seen in a few of its included PS1 titles.

Also at B&H Photo, the $749 Samsung Galaxy S10E includes Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo, which can charge two Qi-compatible devices at the same time. It’s usually over $70 on its own, so if you were already planning to buy the phone, this is a great value.

Amazon is currently selling the Philips Hue white replacement bulbs for $10. It’s only a few dollars off its usual price, but it’s not a bad idea to be stocked with an extra or two. Mind you, you’ll need the Philips Hue Smart Hub to use this light bulb.

The third-gen Amazon Echo Dot is $49.99 by itself, but there’s a $69.99 bundle available that includes in a Sengled smart light bulb kit with two lights. While this brand doesn’t have the recognition of Philips’ Hue bulbs, it’s a good deal if you want some smart lights without spending too much.

Apple Watch
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been available at a lower cost recently, and even though this deal is days old at this point, it’s worth looking into if you missed it. You can find the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $199 at Amazon, though if you want a GPS and LTE-capable watch, B&H Photo still has the best price on the 38mm sizing option, even if it’s $10 more than yesterday: it’s $269.

