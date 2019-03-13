Sony’s PlayStation Classic is $36.99, and Philips Hue light bulbs are on sale

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re nostalgic for the original PlayStation console, Sony’s mini PlayStation Classic is cheaper than ever today at B&H Photo. It started at $99.99 when it hit shelves in November 2018, but it’s now down to $36.99, which might be cheap enough for you to see past the shoddy emulation seen in a few of its included PS1 titles.

Also at B&H Photo, the $749 Samsung Galaxy S10E includes Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo, which can charge two Qi-compatible devices at the same time. It’s usually over $70 on its own, so if you were already planning to buy the phone, this is a great value.

Amazon is currently selling the Philips Hue white replacement bulbs for $10. It’s only a few dollars off its usual price, but it’s not a bad idea to be stocked with an extra or two. Mind you, you’ll need the Philips Hue Smart Hub to use this light bulb.

The third-gen Amazon Echo Dot is $49.99 by itself, but there’s a $69.99 bundle available that includes in a Sengled smart light bulb kit with two lights. While this brand doesn’t have the recognition of Philips’ Hue bulbs, it’s a good deal if you want some smart lights without spending too much.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been available at a lower cost recently, and even though this deal is days old at this point, it’s worth looking into if you missed it. You can find the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $199 at Amazon, though if you want a GPS and LTE-capable watch, B&H Photo still has the best price on the 38mm sizing option, even if it’s $10 more than yesterday: it’s $269.