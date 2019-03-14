Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is cheaper than ever, and TCL’s excellent 55-inch 4K Roku TV is $579

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Today is Pi Day, and a bunch of retailers are offering sales to celebrate. (But maybe you should care more about Tau Day.) Some retailers are marking down items with pi-themed discounts, but others are less imaginative in their price-cutting process. We’ll keep adding deals to this page as we find them, so stay tuned throughout the day.

Microsoft started things off this morning by cheekily offering a 31.4 percent discount, or $314, off of select Windows laptops and desktops. Some of the best deals have sold out, however. While no Surface computers are looped into the deal, there’s still a lot to choose between.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 128GB of internal storage is $719.46 at Amazon. This is the cheapest price that we’ve seen yet for the phone. Even though its specs are a bit outdated following the release of the Galaxy S10, it’s still a good fit if you want to draw or take notes with the included S Pen.

TCL’s 55-inch 6-series 4K HDR Roku TV is $579.99 at Amazon. It has been as low as $549, but with March Madness quickly approaching, it’s a good investment if you’re looking for one of the best 4K TVs under $1,000.

Acer’s 24.5-inch XF250Q gaming monitor is $229.99 (usually $299.99) at Amazon. This model occasionally sells for this price, but presently, it’s the most affordable G-Sync-compatible FreeSync monitor with a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Several games for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS are on sale at Best Buy. Red Dead Redemption 2 is $39.99, as is Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4. The list is huge, so you should check it out if you’re looking for a new game.

Target has knocked $300 off of the last-gen iPad Pro from 2017. The 10.5-inch model with 512GB of storage is $699 (usually $999).