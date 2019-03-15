PlayStation Plus one-year subscription is 25 percent off, and some Pi Day deals are still happening

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Today is a good day to start or renew your subscription to PlayStation Plus: you can find a one-year subscription for around 25 percent off of its usual $59.99 price. At $44.99, it’s a stellar deal for PS4 owners, even if you don’t need to activate it yet; just hold on to the code until your service runs out.

Even though it’s technically no longer Pi Day, a few deals from yesterday’s celebration are still happening. Whenever TCL’s 6-series 4K HDR TV with Roku software built-in goes on sale, we’re going to tell you because it’s still one of the best 4K TVs that you can get for under $1,000. The 55-inch model costs well under that mark at $579.99, and it should suit your needs well if you need a big TV with slim bezels, Dolby Vision HDR support, and more.

In another Pi Day deal: Acer’s XF250Q gaming monitor usually costs $299.99, but you can find it for $229.99 for now. At this price, it has some impressive features that are usually found in more expensive monitors, like G-Sync compatibility, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. So long as you’re fine with gaming on a 1080p TN panel, this monitor is a bargain.

Sling TV subscriptions are discounted for new members, and you can get a three-month subscription to its orange and blue channel packages for $25 instead of $40. This is a great offer if you’re looking to tune into the March Madness basketball games that begin next week. While CBS (not included in Sling TV) has the exclusive rights to a few games, TruTV, TNT, and TBS will give you access to most of them.

It’s not a new deal, but Apple’s sixth-gen iPad continues to be a good one to check out if you want or need a new tablet. Starting at $249 for the 32GB model or $329 for the 128GB tablet, these are currently the best tablets that you can buy under $500, according to the review by my colleague Dieter Bohn.