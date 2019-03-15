Huawei’s MateBook X Pro, one of the best laptops around, is up to $200 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is up to $200 off at the Microsoft Store, and if you’re in the market for a laptop, it’s still one of the best that you can currently purchase. When put up against other quality devices, like the MacBook Pro, HP’s Spectre x360, and others, Huawei’s premium Windows laptop stands out from the rest with its bright, colorful 13.9-inch 3000 x 2000 display. At the time of publishing, my colleague Dan Seifert said that it’s “arguably the best screen you’ll find on any laptop this year.”

Flagged by Windows Central, several configurations of the MateBook X Pro are discounted in this deal, though the $200 discount only applies to the highest configuration. That includes an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage for $1,299. Compared to competing laptops with similar specs, this is a great deal. However, if you want to save a little money, bumping the specs down a bit will drop the price to $1,049. This configuration is stocked with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

You can’t mention the MateBook X Pro without also bringing up its strange webcam, which hides under its own dedicated key. It gets points for being easy to hide at a moment’s notice, but its location makes it tough to get a flattering angle on your face, and your fingers can get in the way of the camera if you type on a video call. However, if you can live with that inconvenience, this is otherwise a good deal.