Save $30 on a Mario game when you buy a Nintendo Switch, and catch up on leftover Pi Day sales

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Today is your last day to save $30 on a Mario-themed game when you buy a Nintendo Switch. You can purchase a Nintendo Switch for $299 (its regular price) and get a $30 discount on Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Mario Tennis Aces. This deal is available at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target, both online and at your local store, but availability may vary depending on your location.

Eero officially became a part of Amazon earlier this week, and it held a sale on its mesh Wi-Fi systems to mark the occasion. While that sale is over, you can still get a good deal on a single refurbished Eero unit; instead of $199.99, it’s $115.59 and comes with a 90-day warranty. Amazons says that the product “works and looks like new,” so if you missed out on the discounts this week, you have another chance to save.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro, one of the best laptops that you can buy, is up to $200 off at the Microsoft Store. The most expensive configuration, usually $1,499, includes an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage for $1,299. If you want to save a little money, bumping the specs down to an 8th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage will drop the price to $1,049.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been discounted for the past few weeks. But this week, Apple introduced a lower price for the model with LTE support. If you envision bringing your phone along with you everywhere, the $199 watch with GPS is a good fit. However, if you want to leave your phone at home while you go out for a drive, jog, or anything else, you may want to consider the GPS + LTE model, which you can find at B&H Photo starting at $269.00 (previously discounted at $339 a few weeks ago).

TCL’s 55-inch 6-series 4K HDR Roku TV is $579.99 at Amazon, and with March Madness quickly approaching, it’s a good investment if you’re looking for one of the best 4K TVs under $1,000. We’ve seen it for $30 cheaper, but sales on this model don’t occur regularly.

The Acer 24.5-inch XF250Q 1080p gaming monitor is $229.99 (usually $299.99) at Amazon. This deal first appeared on Pi Day, and while this model occasionally sells for this price, it’s worth taking advantage of if you’re in the market for a display: this is currently the most affordable G-Sync-compatible FreeSync monitor available with a fast 240Hz refresh rate.