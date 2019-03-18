Save money with Rakuten’s site-wide sale and Walmart’s Nintendo Switch discount

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten is hosting another site-wide discount, and you can save 15 percent on select products when you use the offer code SAVE15 at checkout. Promos like these happen fairly regularly, and the offer code typically works on most of the site’s products. Here are a few deals to get you started:

The sale that includes a deeply discounted Switch game with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch is still happening at Walmart. Originally set to end on Saturday, March 16th, you can save $30 on one of the following games when you buy a Switch console, though the sale could end at any moment:

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Tennis Aces

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Party

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Today, Apple announced a new $399 iPad mini and a $499 iPad Air, and both include the A12 Bionic processor found in the latest iPhone models as well as Apple Pencil support. If you’re content with a slightly older iPad that features the A10 processor, the sixth-generation model is far more affordable at $249.99 from Amazon, and it also supports the Apple Pencil.