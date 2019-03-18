 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Save money with Rakuten’s site-wide sale and Walmart’s Nintendo Switch discount

Treat yourself to an upgrade

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten is hosting another site-wide discount, and you can save 15 percent on select products when you use the offer code SAVE15 at checkout. Promos like these happen fairly regularly, and the offer code typically works on most of the site’s products. Here are a few deals to get you started:

Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

The sale that includes a deeply discounted Switch game with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch is still happening at Walmart. Originally set to end on Saturday, March 16th, you can save $30 on one of the following games when you buy a Switch console, though the sale could end at any moment:

  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  • Super Mario Party
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Today, Apple announced a new $399 iPad mini and a $499 iPad Air, and both include the A12 Bionic processor found in the latest iPhone models as well as Apple Pencil support. If you’re content with a slightly older iPad that features the A10 processor, the sixth-generation model is far more affordable at $249.99 from Amazon, and it also supports the Apple Pencil.

