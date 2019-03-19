The UE Boom 3 and MegaBoom 3 speakers are cheaper than ever at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The UE Boom 3 is $30 off at Amazon, taking the cost down to $119.99. This is the cheapest price that we’ve seen yet for Ultimate Ears’ latest Bluetooth speaker. Spotted by Android Central, this is also the first big discount on the UE Boom 3.

Compared to its predecessor, the UE Boom 2, this new Bluetooth speaker has a slightly refined design that trims away some of the excess rubber in favor of a slick, two-tone fabric wrap that covers the speakers.

Additionally, it features a few quality-of-life improvements that make it an easy choice over its the previous speaker. First off, the UE Boom 3 has a play / pause button, a change that was long overdue, but it’s nice to have here. There’s also a cloth loop near the top that lets you hang it wherever you are. It can float in water, too, and has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. And, thankfully, UE moved the bottom-facing charging port on the Boom 2 to the side, which means that you no longer have to turn the speaker on its side to charge— effectively canceling out its 360-degree soundscape.

If you want a bigger sound, the UE MegaBoom 3 is $169.99, which is also $30 cheaper than its regular price. This model sits at the top of our guide on the best Bluetooth speakers, and other than being bigger than the UE Boom 3, its increased size comes with longer battery life and overall better sound than the smaller model can provide.