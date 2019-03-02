Samsung Galaxy S10 preorder promo is ending soon, and Sling TV channel bundles are discounted

If you haven’t had a chance to look at deals this week, or are just looking for more, we’ve brought the best together below. On the horizon, March Madness is happening soon, and will bring on some major price cuts on 4K TVs and sound equipment. We’ll have you covered with the deals that matter once they land, so stay tuned.

But first, if you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus before March 8th, you can get a $130 gift card that’s redeemable toward any purchase on Samsung.com. The company ran through its stock of Galaxy Buds as a preorder initiative, but a gift card that can be used on anything else Samsung sells isn’t a bad replacement.

The Razer Phone 2 is $499 at Razer’s online store (usually $799). If you play a lot of games, its 120Hz display might interest you since it gives animations a smoother look than what you’d see on practically any other phone.

The sixth-generation iPad has been discounted for a few weeks, but it’s still worth a look if you haven’t checked it out yet. The 32GB entry model is $249.99, which is $80 off of its regular price, and the 128GB tablet is $329.99, which is a full $100 off. Aside from the 2018 iPad Pro tablets, this is Apple’s most recent tablet release, so you can expect fast performance. Dieter Bohn calls it “the best tablet under $500” in the official Verge review.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 doesn’t usually include a Type Cover with purchase, but it does with this $799 bundle from Amazon, Best Buy and Microsoft Store. This configuration includes an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a good choice if you want to save some money, especially on the GPS + LTE version. We’ve seen this model go below the $300 mark, but compared to the cheaper GPS-only watch, deals on the LTE model are a little tougher to come by. Walmart has both sizes available:

Sling TV is discounting your first three months of its over-the-top streaming service if you’re a new customer. Its Blue and Orange channel tiers, which offer different channels and restrictions on simultaneous viewing, are currently $15 per month for three months (usually $25), but if you want the biggest selection of channels and up to five simultaneous streams of live TV, bundling both together costs $25 per month for three months.

Samsung has a new wearable coming out soon, the Samsung Galaxy Active. It’s available for preorder now, and like the S10 and S10 Plus, doing so before March 8th will earn you a free preorder gift: a fast wireless charging pad that can charge this wearable and any Qi-compatible phone.