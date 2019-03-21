Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

GoPro’s Hero 7 Silver action camera is $199 at Amazon, which is $100 off of its original price and cheaper than ever, according to pricing data from CamelCamelCamel. According to my colleague Sean O’Kane’s hands-on with the whole Hero 7 lineup, the Silver is capped at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second for recording video (compared to the Hero 7 Black’s 4K resolution at 60 frames per second). Even so, it’s still a solid camera that’s even more affordable than before.

For those who are nostalgic for the massive Duke controller for the original Xbox, Hyperkin brought it back for the Xbox One and PC. This particular controller that’s on sale is translucent green, and as you can see above, the Xbox logo in its middle displays the original Xbox boot screen animation. This bundle also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass as well as an adhesive skin that can be applied to your Xbox One X. Usually $89.99, it’s $47.99 at Amazon and Walmart.

If you use a device that charges over USB-C, like a smartphone, laptop, camera, or a Nintendo Switch, discreet chargers that can quickly give you power are hard to come by. Xcentz’s 10,000mAh power bank is tiny, but it features a USB-A port that supports QuickCharge 3.0, as well as an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge your gear even faster. Instead of its usual $25.99 price, it’s $19.99 at Amazon with the offer code XCENTZS14 at checkout.

Tile is discontinuing its ruggedized Style and Sport Bluetooth trackers, and it has discounted what remains of the stock over at its website. Single trackers are at $20 (usually $35), or you can buy a multipack for $40 (usually $60). The Style and Sport trackers are both waterproof in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, though they lack the user-replaceable batteries found in newer models.

TCL’s 75-inch 6-series 4K HDR Roku TV is discounted down to $1,499 at Best Buy (usually $1,799.) This is far cheaper than Amazon’s $1,899 price tag, but be warned that Best Buy’s model doesn’t include or support the far superior Wi-Fi remote that doesn’t require line-of-sight with the TV. If that’s no big deal for you, then you should check this out.

Amazon is highlighting its discount on the Bose Home Speaker 500 smart speaker. Usually $399, it’s currently $349, and can play music through services like Spotify and Amazon Music. Bose claims that the speaker will soon receive AirPlay 2 support.

If you’re looking for something smaller, and something that can be connected to a group of Sonos speakers, the first-gen Sonos One smart speaker is $179 at Amazon. It’s cheaper now since the release of a new version that’s faster and more capable, though there is supposedly no difference in sound performance compared to the now-last-gen model.