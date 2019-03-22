 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Samsung’s quantum dot 4K TV is cheaper than ever, and Sekiro is free with Xbox One consoles at Newegg

Friday brought along some sweet deals

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge
Samsung’s 65-inch Q9FN 4K HDR television is considerably cheaper than usual at Massdrop. You’ll pay $2,000 for the TV, while the same model goes for $2,797 at Amazon. This is the biggest price drop that we’ve seen so far for this QLED TV.

This is still a lot of money, especially for a TV that doesn’t have a rich, efficient OLED panel. But, the TV uses Samsung’s QLED displays use its quantum dot technology for more vibrant and accurate colors, and these are a cut above other LED TVs that you can find around (or sometimes less than) the $1,000 mark. A few other things that are worth noting is that this TV supports AMD’s FreeSync for more fluid visuals while gaming on the Xbox One X, and Apple is bringing AirPlay 2 and iTunes to this TV as well as other Samsung TVs in 2019.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Another deal worth highlighting is at Newegg, where you can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free with the purchase of an Xbox One console. Normally $59.99 for the game, it comes included with select Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles and bundles ranging in price from $249.99 to $499.99.

