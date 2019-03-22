Samsung’s quantum dot 4K TV is cheaper than ever, and Sekiro is free with Xbox One consoles at Newegg

Samsung’s 65-inch Q9FN 4K HDR television is considerably cheaper than usual at Massdrop. You’ll pay $2,000 for the TV, while the same model goes for $2,797 at Amazon. This is the biggest price drop that we’ve seen so far for this QLED TV.
This is still a lot of money, especially for a TV that doesn’t have a rich, efficient OLED panel. But, the TV uses Samsung’s QLED displays use its quantum dot technology for more vibrant and accurate colors, and these are a cut above other LED TVs that you can find around (or sometimes less than) the $1,000 mark. A few other things that are worth noting is that this TV supports AMD’s FreeSync for more fluid visuals while gaming on the Xbox One X, and Apple is bringing AirPlay 2 and iTunes to this TV as well as other Samsung TVs in 2019.
Another deal worth highlighting is at Newegg, where you can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free with the purchase of an Xbox One console. Normally $59.99 for the game, it comes included with select Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles and bundles ranging in price from $249.99 to $499.99.
- GOG is hosting its Spring sale on DRM-free PC games
- Microsoft’s Xbox One / Windows 10 PC Bluetooth controller is $38.06 at Amazon (usually $59.99)
- GoPro Hero 7 Silver action camera is $199.99 at Amazon (normally around $250)
- You can get a free copy of Tacoma for PC if you sign up for the Humble Bundle newsletter
- Google’s Home Max smart speaker is $299.99 (usually $399.99) at Target, Walmart, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and the Google Store
- Huawei’s MateBook X laptop is up to $200 off at the Microsoft Store
- A one-year PlayStation Plus membership is $44.99 at Amazon (usually $59.99)
- At Walmart, Nintendo Switch consoles come bundled with a Mario title for $30 less than usual
Loading comments...