Samsung’s quantum dot 4K TV is cheaper than ever, and Sekiro is free with Xbox One consoles at Newegg

Samsung’s 65-inch Q9FN 4K HDR television is considerably cheaper than usual at Massdrop. You’ll pay $2,000 for the TV, while the same model goes for $2,797 at Amazon. This is the biggest price drop that we’ve seen so far for this QLED TV.

This is still a lot of money, especially for a TV that doesn’t have a rich, efficient OLED panel. But, the TV uses Samsung’s QLED displays use its quantum dot technology for more vibrant and accurate colors, and these are a cut above other LED TVs that you can find around (or sometimes less than) the $1,000 mark. A few other things that are worth noting is that this TV supports AMD’s FreeSync for more fluid visuals while gaming on the Xbox One X, and Apple is bringing AirPlay 2 and iTunes to this TV as well as other Samsung TVs in 2019.

Another deal worth highlighting is at Newegg, where you can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free with the purchase of an Xbox One console. Normally $59.99 for the game, it comes included with select Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles and bundles ranging in price from $249.99 to $499.99.