The new iMac is $200 off, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions are 25 percent off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Several of the week’s best deals have been happening for the past few days, but they’re worth highlighting again.

The new iMac with a Retina 4K display is $200 off during the preorder phase at B&H Photo. This model features an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 555X discrete graphics, and of course, a 4K screen. One major downside is its 1TB 5,400RPM hard drive, which is embarrassingly slow for a modern computer, regardless of who manufactures it. If you’re all right with that, this is a good deal.

A 25 percent-off discount for a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus has been a mainstay in our deals coverage this week. The subscription is usually $59.99, but you can get it now for $44.99.

TCL’s 65-inch 6-series Roku-capable 4K HDR TV is $819.99 at Walmart, Amazon, and Target. This is the most affordable price that we’ve seen for this model, and it’s among the best 4K TVs that you can buy for under $1,000.

Walmart still takes $30 off of a new Mario-themed Switch game when you buy a Nintendo Switch console. This sale was originally set to end on March 16th, but it’s obviously lasted quite a bit longer than expected.

There are two generations of Pixel phones on sale this weekend. The Google Pixel 3 starts at $599 ($200 off) at the Google Store. If you want to save a little money on Google’s last-gen phone, Best Buy is selling the Google Pixel 2 XL for $399.99 without a carrier commitment. Just hit “Activate Later” on the product page to opt out of signing up for service.